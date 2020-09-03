St. Joseph Health Department reports 13th and 14th COVID-19 related deaths

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The City of St. Joseph Health Department reported two more COVID-19 related deaths on Thursday.

The deaths mark the 13th and 14th death due to COVID-19. The health department has now reported four coronavirus related deaths in the past three days.

No other details were released about the deaths.

Total coronavirus cases also grew by 28 in the past 24 hours with 21 confirmed cases and seven probable cases.

21 people are currently hospitalized. The health department reports Buchanan County's positivity rate at 6.86 percent.