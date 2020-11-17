St. Joseph Health Department reports 3 new deaths, 102 additional COVID-19 cases

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The City of St. Joseph Health Department reported three additional COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday.

The latest deaths include a male in his 40s, a female in her 60s, and another female in her 70s. All had underlying health conditions, according to the health department. The health department reported four COVID-19 related deaths on Monday.

The number of deaths in Buchanan County related to COVID-19 is now 61. Mosaic Life Care reported on Tuesday that the number of people hospitalized with the virus hit an all-time daily high of 95.

In addition to the deaths, the health department reported 102 new additional COVID-19 cases. A total of 5,250 positive tests have been reported since the pandemic began.

The positivity rate stands at 25.49 percent.