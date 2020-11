(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Health Department reported six new deaths and 218 cases of COVID-19 Monday. Those numbers reflect Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

The six new deaths include a woman in her 20's, two women in their 80's, one man in his 40's, one man in his 50's and another man in his 60's.

The St. Joseph Health Department announcing 56 positive cases on Saturday, 97 on Sunday, and 65 on Monday.

The county's positivity rate is 23.42%.