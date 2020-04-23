Clear
St. Joseph Health Department reports 8 more confirmed coronavirus cases, total positive cases now at 42

Posted: Apr 23, 2020 12:34 PM
Updated: Apr 23, 2020 12:38 PM
Posted By: KQ2

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The City of St. Joseph Health Department is reporting a small surge in coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours.

The health department on Thursday reported eight more confirmed cases, bringing the total number of positive cases to 42. Three additional cases are reported as probable.

This comes as more Triumph workers reportedly test positive for the virus.

As KQ2 first reported, an internal communication obtained by KQ2 on Wednesday showed an additional six employees tested positive for COVID-19. According to the communication, a total of nine workers have now tested positive at the pork processing plant.

Triumph has not confirmed the reported positive cases. St. Joseph city officials did confirm to KQ2 on Wednesday that the city received 68 test kits from the state that were sent to Triumph.

As of Wednesday morning, Mosaic Life Care reported a total of 39 positive cases with more than 168 results pending.

