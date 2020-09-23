Clear
St. Joseph Health Department reports fourth death in a week due to COVID-19

This is the second day in a row Buchanan County has reported a death and the fourth this week.

Posted: Sep 23, 2020 6:29 PM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The City of St Joseph Health Department reported on Wednesday that a man who was in his 40s passed away due to COVID-19. Health officials said he had underlying health conditions.

The county has now had 24 people die due to COVID-19.

There were also 54 new cases reported in Buchanan County on Wednesday, bringing the overall total to 2,160. Currently, 37 patients are hospitalized.

Also on Wednesday, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 1,580 new cases and 83 additional deaths.

There have now been 116,946 positive cases of COVID-19 and 1,947 deaths in the state.

Pleasant conditions continue this week for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas even as temperatures are steadily warming. Highs look to reach into the upper 70s to low 80s. Dry conditions look to continue.
