(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Health Department released new COVID-19 numbers for Buchanan county Thursday.

The department reported two new deaths, a woman in her 70s and a man in his 90s.

Their deaths bring the death toll to 241.

The county also saw an increase of almost 450 new Covid cases since Monday.

The positivity rate for Buchanan county is still at 13.5 percent.

Mosaic Life Care reported 70 Covid patients.

65 in St. Joseph and five in Maryville.