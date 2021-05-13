Clear
St. Joseph Health Department to begin administering Pfizer vaccine to anyone 12 or older

The clinics will be held at the Civic Arena.

Posted: May 13, 2021 4:36 PM
Updated: May 13, 2021 4:39 PM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The City of St. Joseph Health Department will now begin administering the Pfizer vaccine to anyone 12 or older.

The clinics will be held at the Civic Arena at the following dates and times:

May 18, 2021: 5:00 - 7:00 pm
May 25, 2021: 9:00 - 11:00 am
June 1, 2021: 9:00 - 11:00 am
June 8, 2021: 5:00 - 7:00 pm

Anyone 12-17 years of age must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. To schedule an appointment click here or call the health department at 271-4636 if internet access is limited.

Today we had another comfortable and mild day with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Clouds will start to increase across the area tonight into Friday morning. Rain chances will also start to increase tomorrow morning with the chance for scattered showers mainly through the morning and afternoon hours. The rain will be light on Friday with most areas seeing less than a quarter of an inch. Rain chances will continue this weekend as temperatures warm to around average in the low to mid 70s. Showers and a few thunderstorms will continue through the weekend however no severe weather is expected at this time. Rainfall could be moderate to heavy at times with most areas seeing around 2-3 inches of rain by Monday. Rain chances will continue into next week as temperatures remain around average.
