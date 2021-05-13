St. Joseph Health Department to begin administering Pfizer vaccine to anyone 12 or older

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The City of St. Joseph Health Department will now begin administering the Pfizer vaccine to anyone 12 or older.

The clinics will be held at the Civic Arena at the following dates and times:

May 18, 2021: 5:00 - 7:00 pm

May 25, 2021: 9:00 - 11:00 am

June 1, 2021: 9:00 - 11:00 am

June 8, 2021: 5:00 - 7:00 pm

Anyone 12-17 years of age must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. To schedule an appointment click here or call the health department at 271-4636 if internet access is limited.