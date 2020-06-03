St. Joseph Health Department to hold drive-thru COVID-19 testing

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The City of St. Joseph Health Department and Northwest Health Services will hold a drive-thru COVID-19 testing for 400 residents.

The site will be located in downtown St. Joseph on June 9 from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

This COVID-19 testing event is open to Missouri residents regardless of whether they have symptoms.

Testing for COVID-19 involves using a swab to take a sample from inside the nose and can be uncomfortable. This is active COVID-19 testing, not antibody testing.

Pre-registration is strongly advised and can be completed online at https://tinyurl.com/freemocovid19test.com or by calling 877-435-8411. Pre-registration guarantees a test and much faster processing at the testing site.

Participants will have the opportunity to set up a secure online user ID at a portal provided by the processing lab, Quest Diagnostic, to access their test results. Those whose test results are positive for COVID-19 will receive a call from their local health department.