St. Joseph Health Department to host free drive-by flu shot clinic on Wednesday

The St. Joseph Health Department will host a free drive-by flu shot clinic on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to noon at Krug Park.

Posted: Oct 13, 2020 5:49 PM
Posted By: Danielle Sachse

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Health Department is hosting a free, drive-up flu shot clinic for Buchanan County residents.  

The clinic will take place on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to noon at Krug Park.

The Health Department is providing 300 flu vaccines on a first-come, first-serve basis.

"We encourage everyone that qualifies to come through and get a flu shot from us or get it from your pharmacy or your doctor's office, wherever you can get it," said Stephanie Malita of the St. Joseph Health Department.  "But this year we really are encouraging people to get that flu shot."

They ask residents to bring proof of insurance if they have it, and their ID. 

The Health Department will do a pre-screening upon arrival followed by paperwork to fill out; and residents must wear a mask. 

Residents must be 18 years of age or older to receive the vaccine.

Malita said that if residents aren't able to make it out to the free clinic, to stop by the Health Department as they offer the vaccine as well.

For more information, call 816-271-4725.

A warm front has moved through northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas overnight on Tuesday. We will see strong winds and a little to no precipitation and temperatures will warm heading into Wednesday. Another cold front is expected to pass through the area Thursday, bringing more Fall-like temperatures with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.
