(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Health Department reported three new Covid-19 related deaths on Friday afternoon.

According to a news release, they say one of the deaths was a man in his 40s, another a man in his 50s and the third was a woman in her 40s. The release said that all three had underlying health conditions.

Buchanan County has now seen 41 Covid-related deaths since the coronavirus pandemic began.