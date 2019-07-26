Clear

St. Joseph Hy-Vee manager recalls working with Chiefs rookie

Former Missouri Western and Northwest Missouri State University football player now Kansas City Chief Rookie Josh Caldwell worked at the St. Joseph Hyvee.

Posted: Jul 26, 2019 12:50 PM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Hy-Vee managment recalls working with a former employee who is now practicing with the Kansas Chiefs at training camp this week.

Josh Caldwell worked at the supermarket during his time playing on the Missouri Western football team. Caldwell also played for Northwest Missouri State University.

He spent most of his time working in the customer service department. Those who knew him well said Caldwell was a great employee and team player.

Store Director Mike Basch said Caldwell is like a son to him and couldn't be happier to see him go from college to the pros.

"He was a very hard worker. He was just a great guy," he said. "We loved it when Josh was here. He took great care of customers. I know he's a great football player so I wasn't in shock. It's cool he's in Kansas City. There's 32 NFL teams and he could have gone to any of them. It's good to see him come to Kansas City."

Basch added that he and many of the store employees will head to training camp to cheer Caldwell on during his time on the field.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 85°
Maryville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 87°
Savannah
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 85°
Cameron
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 84°
Fairfax
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 86°
It's going to be a great end to the work week for northwest Missouri & northeast Kansas. Friday will be mostly sunny and with highs back up to near average in the middle to upper 80s as our winds start picking up from the south to southwest. Looking great for any Friday night plans you may have, including the Red Rally in downtown St. Joseph.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events