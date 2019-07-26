St. Joseph Hy-Vee manager recalls working with Chiefs rookie

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Hy-Vee managment recalls working with a former employee who is now practicing with the Kansas Chiefs at training camp this week.

Josh Caldwell worked at the supermarket during his time playing on the Missouri Western football team. Caldwell also played for Northwest Missouri State University.

He spent most of his time working in the customer service department. Those who knew him well said Caldwell was a great employee and team player.

Store Director Mike Basch said Caldwell is like a son to him and couldn't be happier to see him go from college to the pros.

"He was a very hard worker. He was just a great guy," he said. "We loved it when Josh was here. He took great care of customers. I know he's a great football player so I wasn't in shock. It's cool he's in Kansas City. There's 32 NFL teams and he could have gone to any of them. It's good to see him come to Kansas City."

Basch added that he and many of the store employees will head to training camp to cheer Caldwell on during his time on the field.