St. Joseph Kmart to close after Sears files Chapter 11 bankruptcy

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The St. Joseph Kmart will close after Sears plans to close another 142 stores.

The store located at 2901-5 North Belt Highway will close.

This round of Sears and Kmart closings come on the heels of an August announcement of 46 closures.

"As we look toward the holiday season, Sears and Kmart stores remain open for business and our dedicated associates look forward to serving our members and customers," Sears chariman Eddie Lampert said in a statement.