Clear

St. Joseph Kmart to close after Sears files Chapter 11 bankruptcy

The St. Joseph Kmart will close after Sears plans to close another 142 stores.

Posted: Oct. 15, 2018 11:21 AM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The St. Joseph Kmart will close after Sears plans to close another 142 stores.

The store located at 2901-5 North Belt Highway will close. 

This round of Sears and Kmart closings come on the heels of an August announcement of 46 closures. 

"As we look toward the holiday season, Sears and Kmart stores remain open for business and our dedicated associates look forward to serving our members and customers," Sears chariman Eddie Lampert said in a statement. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 37°
Maryville
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 39°
Savannah
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 32°
Cameron
Broken Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 33°
Fairfax
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 37°
**Freeze Warning for almost all of the KQ2 viewing area until Monday at 10 a.m. Then again 1 a.m. tonight to 9 a.m. Tuesday morning as morning low temperatures will be near freezing in the upper 20s and lower 30s. A hard freeze will harm sensitive vegetation if steps are not taken.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events