St. Joseph Landfill nearing the end of Clean Sweep Program

(ST.JOSEPH, Mo) The City of St. Joseph Landfill is in the middle of its 2nd and final week of the Clean Sweep Program.

"It’s a nice program that a lot of cities don’t have,” said Rod McQuerrey, Superintendent of Solid Waste/Recycling.

"When you live in the city you need a place where you can eliminate the brush and the leaves, so we participate every spring and every fall,” said St. Joseph Resident Jeanne Weber.

The program started on October 1st, and will last until October 7th.

It allows residents in St. Joseph the opportunity to bring their yard waste, trash, and even appliances to the City of St. Joseph Landfill for 2 free days out of the year.

"Mostly we bring yard waste, we trim trees, take out dead limbs, it’s really help to have a place to take those,” said Weber.

"Kinda allows them an opportunity to clean up around the house if they got spring or fall cleaning to do,” said McQuerrey.

The program offers this two weeks out of the year, April 1st through April 7th, and October 1st through October 7th, Residents are allowed 2 free days total out of those two weeks.

While the October week is halfway through, it hasn't pulled in the numbers like in the spring.

"Typically it’s a lot heavier than usual I will say Saturday, which was the 2nd day of clean sweep, it was night, I was a little surprised,” said McQuerrey.

The common Saturday number is usually around 150 to 200 participants. October 2nd's number was only 71.

It's not just employees who have noticed the drop in the Clean Sweep rush, landfill goers saying that in the spring, the lines were much longer.

"It seems like it was much busier in the spring, a lot more people eliminating household goods, Spring Cleaning I guess,” said Weber.

Despite the noticeable drop off, employees say those who are using the Clean Sweep Program appreciate the program and that this is a good way to keep up the look of the city.

"Get rid of some things that allows them to do it free of charge, kind of an encouragement for them to do so in hope it kinda keeps the city looking a little nicer,” said McQuerrey.

“It’s a very big help to keep St. Joseph looking good and for people to keep their properties looking good,” said Weber.

A few of the things you must show to participate include a personal property tax receipt in St. Joseph and your drivers license.