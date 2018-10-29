(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) This year marks the 200th anniversary of the classic story of Frankenstein. To celebrate, the east hills library held an event celebrating the novel written by Mary Shelley. It all kicked off with a lecture on the meaning of the popular monster -- exploring why the famous story still holds up today.

"It's a horror novel so its the idea of a monster and it 's scary, but its so much more than that," Dawn Terrick, Missouri Western State University Proffesor, said. "It's really a novel that holds a mirror up to us as individuals and as a society."

After the lecture, kids were treated to a movie in the theater as well as crafts and other activites.