St. Joseph Library moves to contactless service

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Out of a concern for the health and safety of patrons and staff, and in accordance with the library’s Epidemic and Public Emergency Policy, the St. Joseph Public Library is moving to contactless services on Wednesday, July 21.

As stated in the policy the library uses confirmed COVID-19 case numbers provided by the St. Joseph Health Department to determine the local risk level. Buchanan County has remained in the “red” risk level for seven consecutive days.

All services will continue on a contactless basis until Buchanan County returns to the “orange” risk level for seven consecutive days.

Computers and notary services are available by appointment at the East Hills and Downtown locations.

Faxing, scanning, and photocopying are available at all branches. Library patrons can call their preferred branch, email notices@sjpl.lib.mo.us, or place holds through the online catalog to request materials.

East Hills: 236-2136, Downtown: 232-7729, Carnegie: 238-0526, Washington Park: 232-2052.

Patrons can request specific items or ask library staff to select items based on personal interests. When the materials are ready to pick up, library patrons will be notified by phone and a designated time window may be scheduled for the pickup.

SJPL continues to offer virtual programming on Facebook and YouTube. Visit the library website at https://sjpl.lib.mo.us to connect to both.

Electronic and downloadable materials are available 24 hours a day by visiting https://sjpl.lib.mo.us/databases.

SJPL offers e-content only cards to anyone living in St. Joseph who does not currently have an active library card. An application is available on the library’s website: https://sjpl.lib.mo.us/library-card-applications/.

SJPL will continue to provide updates to keep community members informed when any services, hours, or programs change. Please visit the SJPL website or Facebook page for the most up-to-date information.