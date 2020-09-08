St. Joseph Museums introduces "Adopt an Item" program

"Because we can't do it by ourselves and the community needs to be involved and help the history of St. Joe," says Kristina Nicholson, Communications & Graphic Designer Specialist with St. Joseph Museums.

Covid-19 has taken a toll on history. The St. Joseph Museum had to say goodbye to many of the fundraisers the museum financially depends on.

"It's pretty costly," says Nicholson. "So we're trying to generate the money to take care of those items."

So to preserve the past, the St. Joseph Museum came up with an Adopt-An-Item program, raising money to help protect the items while giving residents an opportunity to be connected to history.

"If you donate a high enough tier, you can actually put these items on display," says Trevor Tutt Curator of exhibits at the St. Joseph Museum. "Work with me to create an exhibit to display the items you find interesting then you can bring your family and friends to show them the exhibit you worked on."

This is how it works--log onto https://www.stjosephmuseum.org/adopt-an-item to select a tier, going up in price with gold at $250 being the highest, blue ribbon being for the kids, and then browse for an item you want to sponsor.

"Some of the items you're going to find are some of the original items we had donated to us over 100 years ago," says Tutt.

Nicholson says this is an opportunity for visitors to see more of their collection. "We have over 200,000 items in our collection and half the time, people only see about 3% of them. This is a way that we can display our items, people can look at them online and they can help take care of them."

After adopting your item, the museum sends a certification and a picture of the artifact you get to adopt for a year.

"Unfortunately you don't get to take that item home with you," Nicholson says. "But we will take good care of it with your name attached to it."

Museum staff say with the future being so uncertain, we need to take care of the past.

"Using the admission fee we now charge and this program to fund the preservation of these items is important," said Tutt. "Especially in times like this."