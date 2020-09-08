St. Joseph Museums launches "Adopt-An-Item" program

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) COVID-19 has taken a toll on history.

The St. Joseph Museums had to say goodbye to many of the fundraisers the museum financially depends on because of the pandemic which has made it difficult to afford taking care of the artifacts.

“It’s pretty costly, so we’re trying to generate the money to take care of those items,” said Kristina Nicholson, Communications and Graphic Designer Specialist.

So, to preserve the past, the St. Joseph Museums came up with an "Adopt-An-Item" program. The program aims to raise money to take care of the museum's artifacts while giving St. Joseph residents an opportunity to be connected with history.

“If you donate at a high enough tier, you can actually put these items on display. Work with me to create an exhibit to display the items you find interesting then you can bring your family and friends to show them the exhibit you worked on,” said Trevor Tutt, Curator of Exhibits at the St. Joseph Museum.

To "Adopt-An-Item," go to the museums website, select a sponsor tier, going up in price with the 'Gold' tier being the highest price point at $250. After selecting your sponsor category, browse the wide-range of items and pick an item you want to sponsor.

“Some of the items you’re going to find are some of the original items we had donated to us over 100 years ago,” said Tutt.

There's also a 'Blue Ribbon Children' tier, allowing kids to get involved in keeping history alive. The children's tier is $15 to participate.

Nicholson said this program gives residents the chance to look at rare items, not commonly on display.

“We have over 200,000 items in our collection and half the time, people only see about 3% of them. This is a way that we can display our items, people can look at them online and they can help take care of them,” said Nicholson.

After adopting your item, the museum sends a certification and a picture of the item adoptable for a year.

“Unfortunately you don’t get to take that item home with you, but we will take good care of it with your name attached to it,” said Nicholson.

Museum staff said with the future being so uncertain, we need to take care of the past.

“This is important, especially in times like this,” said Tutt.

For those who sponsor in the 'Gold' or 'Silver' category, they also receive a membership to the museum.