Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

St. Joseph Mustangs baseball and baseball bats stolen from clubhouse early Monday morning

The St, Joseph Mustangs are only 8 days away from Opening Day. But early Monday morning, a little before 1:00, security cameras caught a person dressed in dark clothing go towards the clubhouse at Phil Welch Stadium, who ended up stealing baseballs and baseball bats from the stadium.

Posted: May 25, 2021 5:43 PM
Updated: May 25, 2021 5:53 PM
Posted By: Mitchell Riberal

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) Only 8 days away from opening day for the St. Joseph Mustangs, and stadium prep continues.

But Mustangs officials are now dealing with an untimely problem.

“We just found out in the past 24 hours, yesterday that you know, some of our baseballs and baseball bats were stolen from our clubhouse,” said Mustangs General Manager, Ky Turner.

Stadium security cameras caught a person, dressed in dark clothing while also wearing a hood, going towards the clubhouse at Phil Welch Stadium. 

Team officials say the incident happened early Monday morning, just before 1:00.

“It’s frustrating. I know this isn’t limited to St. Joe, it's not a St. Joe problem. It's a problem that goes everywhere. But I’d rather be a part of St. Joe's solution. Where maybe crime does go down and we help each other out and not take from others,” said Turner.

While baseball bats and baseballs may seem like small items to some, it's a key part to the Mustangs. 

“What we had stolen, there was a lot of baseballs, to the normal person, its just baseballs, but for us you know, it's integral part of what we do out here and it’s not so easy to replace,” said Turner.

Team officials, say to ask for baseballs instead of needing to steal. 

“We try to be as active in part of this community as possible and help out as many people as possible. And if somebody really wanted some baseballs, by golly we would have found a way to get you some baseballs,” said Turner.

While it may take some searching and the communities help, Mustang officials say everything will be ready before the season begins. 

“Baseball is a pretty big deal around here. It's a pretty important part of the game. So its just another thing for us to do, we’ll get it done, its just frustrating to see people take stuff when they shouldn’t,” said Turner.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 82°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 79°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 82°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 80°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 84°
A few showers and thunderstorms will be possible this evening with conditions clearing out by around midnight. Wednesday looks like a sunny and warm day with temperatures in the mid 80s. Rain chances will start to move back into the area overnight Wednesday into early Thursday morning. A few thunderstorms could be on the strong to severe side. Conditions will start to clear out Thursday evening into Friday as a cold front rolls through. This front will give us cooler and less humid weather for the holiday weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts
   

Best of St. Joe

 

Community Events

Most Popular Stories