St. Joseph Mustangs baseball and baseball bats stolen from clubhouse early Monday morning

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) Only 8 days away from opening day for the St. Joseph Mustangs, and stadium prep continues.

But Mustangs officials are now dealing with an untimely problem.

“We just found out in the past 24 hours, yesterday that you know, some of our baseballs and baseball bats were stolen from our clubhouse,” said Mustangs General Manager, Ky Turner.

Stadium security cameras caught a person, dressed in dark clothing while also wearing a hood, going towards the clubhouse at Phil Welch Stadium.

Team officials say the incident happened early Monday morning, just before 1:00.

“It’s frustrating. I know this isn’t limited to St. Joe, it's not a St. Joe problem. It's a problem that goes everywhere. But I’d rather be a part of St. Joe's solution. Where maybe crime does go down and we help each other out and not take from others,” said Turner.

While baseball bats and baseballs may seem like small items to some, it's a key part to the Mustangs.

“What we had stolen, there was a lot of baseballs, to the normal person, its just baseballs, but for us you know, it's integral part of what we do out here and it’s not so easy to replace,” said Turner.

Team officials, say to ask for baseballs instead of needing to steal.

“We try to be as active in part of this community as possible and help out as many people as possible. And if somebody really wanted some baseballs, by golly we would have found a way to get you some baseballs,” said Turner.

While it may take some searching and the communities help, Mustang officials say everything will be ready before the season begins.

“Baseball is a pretty big deal around here. It's a pretty important part of the game. So its just another thing for us to do, we’ll get it done, its just frustrating to see people take stuff when they shouldn’t,” said Turner.