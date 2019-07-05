Clear

St. Joseph Mustangs honor local military veterans

The St. Joseph Mustangs go all out for the Fourth of July every year and this year, the organization honored two military veterans.

Posted: Jul 5, 2019 10:04 AM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The St. Joseph Mustangs go all out for the Fourth of July every year and this year, the organization honored two military veterans.

The Mustangs spend July 3 and July 4 celebrating the country's history and independence with firework shows, skydivers, and special renditions of the National Anthem. 

On July 3, the organization honored two local military veterans—Sergeant 1st Class Brett Spitzer and Staff Sergeant Troy Green. 

"That's an honor that you can't, I mean, in the middle of a baseball field with everyone looking at you that's unfathomable, it's pretty cool," Green said. 

In addition to both of their work and duty in the military, Green was also awarded a Purple Heart for his heroic measures during a Taliba Attack on April 15, 2012. 

"Organized attack, several made it over the wall," Green said. "A firefight ensued, it started with an IED. We had zero casualties for the Americans and Allies."

As time goes on, Green said the events become more of a blur, but he still appreciates the support people show him and all other military veterans. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 78°
Maryville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 80°
Savannah
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 78°
Cameron
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 77°
Fairfax
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
More scattered chances for showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast for Friday into the weekend. On Friday, we will be watching for the potential for a few storms to be on the strong-side with gusty winds, heavy rain and small hail.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events