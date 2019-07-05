St. Joseph Mustangs honor local military veterans

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The St. Joseph Mustangs go all out for the Fourth of July every year and this year, the organization honored two military veterans.

The Mustangs spend July 3 and July 4 celebrating the country's history and independence with firework shows, skydivers, and special renditions of the National Anthem.

On July 3, the organization honored two local military veterans—Sergeant 1st Class Brett Spitzer and Staff Sergeant Troy Green.

"That's an honor that you can't, I mean, in the middle of a baseball field with everyone looking at you that's unfathomable, it's pretty cool," Green said.

In addition to both of their work and duty in the military, Green was also awarded a Purple Heart for his heroic measures during a Taliba Attack on April 15, 2012.

"Organized attack, several made it over the wall," Green said. "A firefight ensued, it started with an IED. We had zero casualties for the Americans and Allies."

As time goes on, Green said the events become more of a blur, but he still appreciates the support people show him and all other military veterans.