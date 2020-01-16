St. Joseph Mustangs pay back 'Bad Luck Chuck'

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Mustangs reimbursed Charles Penn, deemed "Bad Luck Chuck", for his Chiefs ticket from Sunday's game.

Penn posted a video online during the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Houston Texans. In the video, he proclaimed he was bad luck for the team and decided to leave the game during the first quarter.

"At that point, I was desperate because I thought about what all of my friends say that every time I go to a Chiefs playoff game, they are like 'Charles get out the stadium, Charles get out the stadium,' when things are going bad," Penn said.

The St. Joseph Mustangs reached out to Penn, and met him on Thursday. The organization not only reimbursed him for his ticket, but also gave him 2020 Mustang season tickets.

"He's a great guy and it was just fun to see where the story has gone," said Ky Turner, general manager of the Mustangs.

Penn said he is still in shock by how many people reached out to him.

"It's a great gesture because I didn't really ask for anything," said Penn.

Penn attended the Steelers' divisional round game, the Titans' AFC wild card game, and the Patriots AFC Championship game. The Chiefs lost every single one of those games.

Penn added he will not be at Sunday's AFC Championship game against the Tennessee Titans.