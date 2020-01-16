Clear

St. Joseph Mustangs pay back 'Bad Luck Chuck'

The St. Joseph Mustangs reimbursed Charles Penn, deemed "Bad Luck Chuck", for his Chiefs ticket from Sunday's game.

Posted: Jan 16, 2020 7:01 PM
Posted By: Allyson Cook

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Mustangs reimbursed Charles Penn, deemed "Bad Luck Chuck", for his Chiefs ticket from Sunday's game.

Penn  posted a video online during the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Houston Texans. In the video, he proclaimed he was bad luck for the team and decided to leave the game during the first quarter.

"At that point, I was desperate because I thought about what all of my friends say that every time I go to a Chiefs playoff game, they are like 'Charles get out the stadium, Charles get out the stadium,' when things are going bad," Penn said. 

The St. Joseph Mustangs reached out to Penn, and met him on Thursday. The organization not only  reimbursed him for his ticket, but also gave him 2020 Mustang season tickets.

"He's a great guy and it was just fun to see where the story has gone," said Ky Turner, general manager of the Mustangs.

Penn said he is still in shock by how many people reached out to him.

"It's a great gesture because I didn't really ask for anything," said Penn.

Penn attended the Steelers' divisional round game, the Titans' AFC wild card game, and the Patriots AFC Championship game. The Chiefs lost every single one of those games.

Penn added he will not be at Sunday's AFC Championship game against the Tennessee Titans.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
20° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 9°
Maryville
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 14°
Savannah
Clear
20° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 9°
Cameron
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 8°
Fairfax
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 9°
**Winter Weather Advisory in effect from late Thursday night through Friday afternoon A storm system heading our way for Thursday night and Friday morning will bring us a mixture of snow, freezing rain, and rain across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories