St. Joseph NEA speaks out against SJSD ending its mask mandate

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A local teachers association is speaking out after the St. Joseph School Board of Education voted to end its mask mandate Monday.

In a 5-2 vote, board members voted on an amended agenda to get rid of the SJSD's face mask requirement. St. Joseph's National Education Association said the board's decision to go mask optional was not in the best interest of students.

“This was an unfortunate and probably bad decision by our school Board of Education,” said Eric Simmons, President of St. Joseph's NEA.

Eric Simmons, the President of St. Joseph's NEA, said the teachers group was frustrated by the last minute addition to Monday night's agenda as it didn't allow ample time for its members or the community to know about the vote or provide public comment.

SJSD Board President, Tami Pasley, agreed and said the last second amendment was a misstep.

“Probably not the best practice to add this," said Pasley, “Moving forward we will go back to best practice and as our board members complete their training, hopefully that makes sense to them.”

Another contention the teachers association had with the removal of the district-wide mask requirement is whether or not the board kept its word on ending the mandate only after achieving and maintaining a certain threshold.

A September agreement with board members and a committee composed of stakeholders decided the mandate could end once Buchanan County's test positivity rate hit 5% or below for two consecutive weeks.

However, the NEA said those guidelines were thrown out the window with the board's vote Monday night.

“We were all on board with this number of 5% and when the district and Board of Education decided to throw that out, that tells us that they’re really not fully interested in that collaborative and cooperative learning,” said Simmons.

Rick Gilmore, the board member who motioned to include the mask issue on the agenda, said the positivity rate the past three weeks had been close enough to the agreed upon guideline.

“Well, that’s a comparative number if all things are constant. But I recognized that our formula, our denominator changed. There were fewer people getting tested, so I felt that we had probably attained that 5% average,” said Rick Gilmore, SJSD Board of Education.

As of Monday, Buchanan County's positivity rate is 5.14%.

According to the SJSD's website, the district ended last week with two COVID-19 positive staff members and 26 positive students. The week also ended with three quarantined staff members and 92 students.

The district's policy change was meant to appease those unhappy with the district-wide mandate, but officials said now, all eyes will shift to quarantine numbers to see if the reward was worth the risk.

“All we have to do is give this a chance and in two weeks if our infection rate is up to 8% or so, we can call a special meeting and put the mandate back on. That’s all it boils down to,” said Gilmore.

Monday night's policy change went into effect immediately.