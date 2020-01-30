Clear

St. Joseph Native living out dream as Chiefs Cheerleader

Aly, a St. Joseph native and a Central grad is now living out her dream as she cheers on the Chiefs this season.

Posted: Jan 30, 2020 9:51 AM
Posted By: Chris Roush

Aly has spent three seasons with the Chiefs with no greater moment than seeing them with the AFC Championship and now she's in Miami for the Super Bowl. 


