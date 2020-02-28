Clear

St. Joseph News-Press cuts print edition to 4 days a week

The St. Joseph News-Press has been in print since 1845.

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph News-Press, a daily newspaper that's been in print since 1845, will cut its print edition by three days and make a shift to digital.

The News-Press made the announcement Friday.

"By midyear it is our plan to launch a hybrid publishing model of print delivery paired with digital delivery via our digital replica of the printed paper, the eEdition. In this hybrid approach, the eEdition is digitally published and delivered daily whereas the printed newspaper will be printed and delivered to your home (and single copy locations) four days per week. The decision regarding days of print delivery have yet to be finalized," the News-Press stated in an email to advertisers.

The News-Press joins a growing list of publishers across the country eliminating daily delivery of newspapers to your front door.

"It's no secret that the newspaper industry has been disrupted by the digital age," the News-Press stated. "The evolution of technology and explosive growth of social media platforms have changed the way consumers interact with news and information."

The St. Joseph News-Press is owned by the News-Press & Gazette Company.

