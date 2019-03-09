Clear

St. Joseph PRC holds Maternity Closet

This is the first Maternity Closet of 2019 for the PRC. They've held one three times a year since 2016.

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)The St. Joseph Pregnancy Resource Center held its first maternity closet of 2019 today at their location just off 36th street.

This was the 5th maternity closet the organization has put on since 2016 helping moms-to-be find affordable, gently used maternity clothing.

Organizers who put on this event say its just another example of the giving community of St. Joseph.

"We all really work well together," Jennifer Morris, Resource Development Coordinator, said.  "One thing we like to do at PRC is giving women the knowledge about other resources that are in our community so we do our small part and then we can show them other places they can go for the next step that they would need."

For more information about the maternity closet and how to donate and/or volunteer contact the PRC. 

