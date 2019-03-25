St. Joseph Parks Department crews start clean-up process after flooding

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— With the historic rise of the Missouri River in St. Joseph, the amount of damaged left behind can be considered lucky.

"I think things are as good as you can expect," St. Joseph Parks and Recreation Director Chuck Kempf said.

The cleaning up of the Remington Nature Center started Monday.

"Debris and trash wrapped around the light poles and all of the railings," Kempf said. "Anything that was sticking out of the ground had stuff around it."

While inside the Remintgton Nature Center, crews worked to get everything back in order.

While there was mimimal damage with debris and a small amount of water in the basement, Kemp said the center could technically be open, but officials still want to see water levels around the center decrease and a few technical issues resolved.

"It's a little hard to predict," Kemp said. "The problem with predicting the opening is that the building could be open today. It's functional and it could be open for customers except for the fact that the lift station— that removes the waste from the building is not working."

Crew must wait wait for water levels to drop in order to get to the lift station, but the Nature Center isn't the only job for crews.

Heritage Park is still under water due to the flooding and the trails along the Missouri River are going to take a while to clean up.

"It is a massive effort, there will be a tremendous amount of silt on the trail itself, around the trail," Kempf said. "It will be very wet. It will be very difficult to deal with while it's wet."