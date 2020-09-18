St. Joseph Parks and Recreation funding down while construction begins on new water park

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Parks and Recreation board met Thursday.

The department director said revenues across all park facilities and programs are down.

The pandemic shutdown some for four weeks and others for six weeks.

“Most of them would have been at a time when they were very busy,” Chuck Kempf, Director of Parks and Recreation said. “The golf course, the ice arena were very busy in the spring when they were closed, our softball things like that, we lost a lot of opportunities to generate revenue to support our operations and our expenses because of that.”

Kempf said later this fall the department will have a better idea of the total losses in revenue, but for now the exact figure ebbs and flows.

Fortunately a long awaited park project is fully funded and under construction right now.

The $2.5 million dollar Hyde Splash Park project is set to be open for the 2021 summer season.

The money already set aside and pulled from the CIP half cent sales tax.

The demolition was done and concrete was poured at the site.

The park planners incorporated the historic Liberty Oak that was once at Hyde into the overall design.

With an oak leaf base to the splash pad, man-made tree stumps are placed throughout and at the center a large waterworks feature resembling a tree.

The director says there was a 40-day delay in construction because of water issues but if weather cooperates they could make up that time.