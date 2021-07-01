St. Joseph Police Department K-9 Max killed in the line of duty

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) K-9 Officer Max, of the St. Joseph Police Department, was killed in the line of duty Wednesday night when he was brought in to help officers responding to a call in south St. Joseph.

Police said officers with the Special Response Team were called out to the 5108 Barbara Street around 10:30 p.m. to execute a search warrant on domestic abuse. When officers attempted to breach the back door, the suspect ran out another door of the house and shot and killed Max during his escape.

Max was a 2-year member of the force and served on the Special Reponse Team assisting in calls to help apprehend dangerous felons. He was partnered with Officer Lucas Winder.

"Max performed his duties heroically and protected the lives of others on scene," the department said in a press release.

Police said a 24-year-old man taken into custody. Charges are pending.