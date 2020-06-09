St. Joseph Police Department surprised with donation from local supporters

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) As tensions build between police departments and communities across the country in wake of the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, the St. Joseph Police Department is seeing small acts of kindness.

On Monday morning, a group of about 20 people came together to surprise the local police department with snacks, beverages and hand-drawn thank you notes.

While it may be a small donation, St. Joseph police officers said the gesture held weight.

“They don’t even have any idea how much that means to us and to say that they appreciate and respect what we’re doing. We really take it to heart and you don’t hear it a lot," said Sergeant Roy Hoskins, crime and prevention sergeant for the St. Joseph Police Department.

Sergeant Hoskins said these acts of kindness and humanity do not go unnoticed. "I promise you police officers seriously thrive and feed off of the positive energy from those get -togethers because we can talk to people in a known enforcement role and just have a conversation and they get to see a little bit about what we're about and we get to find out about them personally and connect a bit,”said Sergeant Hoskins.

St. Joseph police officers admit they've felt the stress of the country's current atmosphere towards law enforcement.

Sergeant Hoskins said they hear the community and they're listening to their concerns. Officers said community events designed to spark honest conversations between residents and law enforcement officers, like last week's BBQ Q&A, have been helpful in starting these hard, but necessary conversations.

The St. Joseph Police Department said they plan on holding more events to strengthen and build the community in the upcoming future. No specific dates have been set.