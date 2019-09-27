(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting.
Police responded to a call of shots fired around 11:00 p.m. Thursday night in the area of South 16th Street and Messanie Street.
Police say a suspect driving an SUV shot at another vehicle. When police arrived on the scene, they found evidence of several parked cars that were struck.
According to police no one was injured, no one is in custody, and the investigation is still ongoing.
Related Content
- St. Joseph Police investigate overnight shooting
- SJPD investigating overnight shooting
- Police investigate 2 separate shootings in St. Joseph
- St. Joseph police investigate shooting at East Hills Mall
- St. Joseph police investigate explosion in manhole
- Police investigate woman's death at St. Joseph shelter
- Police Investigating after Child Shot in St. Joseph Apartment Building
- Police respond to crash, shooting in south St. Joseph
- St. Joseph Police Confirm ID of Shooting Victim
- St. Joseph police investigating shooting death as homicide, suspect in custody
Scroll for more content...