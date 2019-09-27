Clear
St. Joseph Police investigate overnight shooting

The St. Joseph Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting in the area of South 16th Street and Messanie Street.

Sep 27, 2019

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting.

Police responded to a call of shots fired around 11:00 p.m. Thursday night in the area of South 16th Street and Messanie Street.

Police say a suspect driving an SUV shot at another vehicle. When police arrived on the scene, they found evidence of several parked cars that were struck.

According to police no one was injured, no one is in custody, and the investigation is still ongoing.

