St. Joseph Police searching for missing 12-year-old girl

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Police Department is asking the public's assistance in finding a missing 12-year-old girl from St. Joseph.

According to an alert sent out by the police department Wednesday night just before 10 p.m., Tatum Todd is missing. She is a white female who is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, and has brown eyes and red hair. She was last seen wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt.

Todd could be accompanied by another white female who is approximately 18-year-old.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.

No pictures of the girl were provided with the alert.