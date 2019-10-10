Clear

St. Joseph Police searching for missing 12-year-old girl

The St. Joseph Police Department is asking the public's assistance in finding a missing 12-year-old girl from St. Joseph.

Posted: Oct 10, 2019 7:34 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

Posted: Oct 10, 2019 7:34 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Police Department is asking the public's assistance in finding a missing 12-year-old girl from St. Joseph.

According to an alert sent out by the police department Wednesday night just before 10 p.m., Tatum Todd is missing. She is a white female who is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, and has brown eyes and red hair. She was last seen wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt.

Todd could be accompanied by another white female who is approximately 18-year-old.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.

No pictures of the girl were provided with the alert.

The coolest air of the season is on the way later this evening as a very strong cold front pushes through the region. This will bring chances for rain throughout the day on Thursday and some gusty winds.
