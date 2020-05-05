Clear
Price Chopper employee tests positive for COVID-19

A spokesperson for Price Chopper confirmed that a team member at the St. Joseph location has tested positive for COVID-19. That employee has not been to work for at least nine days.

Posted: May 5, 2020 3:21 PM
Updated: May 5, 2020 3:27 PM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Price Chopper confirmed in a statement Tuesday that a team member has tested positive for COVID-19 in St. Joseph.

"Our thoughts are with the teammate and the entire Price Chopper family is hoping for a full, quick recovery," Price Chopper spokesperson Nancy Mays said. "We’re working with the Buchanan County Health Department and following their guidance."

Mays added that all employees have been alerted of the positive case. 

The worker has not worked at the store for at least the last nine days by the time of the diagnosis. 

Price Chopper conducted a contact trace and determined no other teammates or customers fell within the CDC contagious risk requirements (within six feet of another person for ten minutes).

A third-party cleaning company was brought in to further sanitize the store.

"Price Chopper continues to follow all CDC-guidelines to keep a safe and healthy store," Mays said. "This is an unprecedented situation for all of us and we're grateful for our teammates and our customers as we all navigate these challenging times."

