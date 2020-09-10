St. Joseph Public Library Downtown Branch temporarily closes due to COVID-19 exposure

(ST. JOSEPH) The Downtown Branch of the St. Joseph Public Library is temporarily closing due to a staff member being diagnosed with COVID-19.

According to Library Director, Mary Beth Revels, the staff member does not work directly with patrons but has had contact with multiple staff members so as a precaution the branch is asking all staff who have been exposed to shelter-in-place for two weeks.

The branch plans to reopen to the public on Friday, September 25. Patrons who have items on hold will be contacted to schedule a pick up at another branch until the library is able to reopen.