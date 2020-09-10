Clear
St. Joseph Public Library Downtown Branch temporarily closes due to COVID-19 exposure

The Downtown Branch of the St. Joseph Public Library is temporarily closing due to a staff member being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Posted: Sep 10, 2020 5:44 PM

According to Library Director, Mary Beth Revels, the staff member does not work directly with patrons but has had contact with multiple staff members so as a precaution the branch is asking all staff who have been exposed to shelter-in-place for two weeks.

The branch plans to reopen to the public on Friday, September 25. Patrons who have items on hold will be contacted to schedule a pick up at another branch until the library is able to reopen.

Cloudy conditions and rain continues across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Thursday. The chance of rain will be there through the end of the week.
