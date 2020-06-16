St. Joseph Public Library re-opens with limited hours

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) On Monday, June 15, all St. Joseph Public Library branches will begin in-person library services. Patrons visiting will be limited to 30 minutes in the building each day. The number of patrons at each site will be limited as well.

"Everything is different about visiting the library. Libraries have always welcomed everyone into our building to come in and hangout," said Mary Beth Revels, Director of the St. Joseph Public Library. "And unfortunately that's not safe for people right now to spend an extended amount of time with strangers. So we have a 30-minute limit for people within the libraries."

Anyone needing an extended computer session can schedule an appointment at the Downtown Library and can call 816-232-7729 to schedule an appointment.

Virtual services will continue throughout the summer. Those include children's programming, classes, book clubs, and more. Visit https://sjpl.librarymarket.com/ to see the full schedule.

Contactless library service will continue for the time being. This is a curbside service wanting to checkout books, audio-books, and other library items. To use contactless library service, call each branch, email notices@sjpl.lib.mo.us, or place holds through the online catalog to request materials. East Hills: 816-236-2136, Downtown: 816-232-7729, Carnegie: 816-238-0526, Washington Park: 816-232-2052.

The East Hills and Downtown libraries will be open Monday - Thursday from 10 A.M. to 6 P.M. and Friday and Saturday from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M. The Carnegie Library will be open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 A.M. to 6 P.M. The Washington Park Library will be open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M

For any further questions or concerns, contact Library Director, Mary Beth Revels at mrevels@sjpl.lib.mo.us or call 816-232-4038.