St. Joseph Public Schools will be closed Tuesday, Wednesday

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) — St. Joseph Public Schools will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday due to staff illness

In a news release sent by the district Monday, SJSD said, “The decision to close schools for the next couple of days was not taken lightly. Unfortunately, we have many administrators, teachers, support staff, and bus drivers who are ill, preventing them from reporting to work.”

According to the release, the district is experiencing widespread staff absences due to COVID and other illnesses.

Class is also canceled for in-person students scheduled for remote learning on Tuesday and Wednesday. Virtual Academy students will stay on their normal schedules.