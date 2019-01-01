Rally House getting ready for Chiefs' playoff season

(St. Joseph, Mo.)- If you are looking for Kansas City Chiefs AFC West Championship gear, you might have to wait a couple days.

St. Joseph's Rally House had some shirts Monday celebrating the team's championship, but they quickly sold out.

The sports store had the merchandise in their back rooms ready to go for more than two weeks. The celebration was delayed after the Chiefs lost to L.A. Chargers.

But Sunday's win put the team in the top spot, which now has fans excited for playoff season.

"The fans are very helpful. They are willing to support their team as long as long as the team pushes through until the very end for them. We've been planning for the Superbowl since November. We'll be very well prepared. We'll have all the merchandise ready. We'll open early and close late. We're ready for it," said Chloe King of St. Joseph's Rally House.

If you didn't get a chance to grab on the division title gear, Rally House is expecting a big shipment filled with more merchandise come on Wednesday.