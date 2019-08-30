Clear
St. Joseph Red Cross volunteer helping out with Dorian efforts

Long time volunteer Shoba Brown of St. Joseph was just informed Friday morning that she will be heading to Georgia this weekend to be on standby for Dorian recovery efforts.

Posted: Aug 30, 2019 5:18 PM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)- The American Red Cross is sending one of their own to help with the relief efforts once Dorian passes.

Long time volunteer Shoba Brown of St. Joseph was just informed Friday morning that she will be heading to Georgia this weekend to be on standby.

Brown's main role is of community partnership. She will be helping out to set up and establish services like tent cities, shower trailers and food kitchens.

For her, it's rewarding to help bring some sort of comfort after a disaster like the one Dorian could potentially bring to Florida.

"It gives you this feeling that you have accomplished something. That you achieved something. You can help solve some of their problems," Brown said. "I get excited when I can solve her problems or I can find that need that they were looking for."

Brown is no stranger to helping out communities in the aftermath of a hurricane. She's been deployed for the aftermath of Sandy, Wilma, Irma and Maria.

It's looking to be dry and more sunny for the second half of the long Labor Day holiday weekend Sunday into Monday. Temperatures throughout the holiday weekend will be nice and pleasant in the lower to middle 80s.
