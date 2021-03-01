Clear
St. Joseph Restaurant Weeks aims to help local businesses during the pandemic

Participating restaurants will offer carry-out or delivery options along with special deals.

Posted: Mar 1, 2021 4:02 PM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) If you've been meaning to try a new take-out spot, this may be the week to do it.

St. Joseph's Restaurant Week kicks off on Tuesday and runs through March 11.

The following restaurants are participating:

  • Adam's Bar and Grill
  • Barbosa's
  • Boudreaux's Louisiana Seafood & Steaks
  • Café Belle Epoque
  • Crumbly Burger
  • D&G Pub & Grub
  • Felix Street Gourme
  • First Ward House
  • Fredrick Inn
  • Geneo's Pizza & Pub
  • Gina's Café
  • Great American Pizza
  • Ground Round
  • Hazel's Coffee & Roasting Company
  • Hi Ho Bar & Grill
  • Hoof & Horn Steakhouse
  • Jake's Steakhouse
  • Lean Kitchen Co.
  • Lino's Pizza
  • Luna's Fine Dining
  • Magoon's Delicatessen
  • Murphy's Smokin Meats & Catering
  • Norty's Bar & Grill
  • Pie Five
  • Pronto Café
  • Rib Crib
  • Room 108
  • Simple Simon's Pizza
  • St. Jo Frontier Casino
  • The Ugly Duck
  • Vanzino's BBQ

Participating restaurants will offer carry-out or delivery options along with special deals.

St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce said the promotion will help boost businesses during the pandemic.

"St. Joseph's first Restaurant Week was in 2020, just before the pandemic caused shut downs. Last year Restaurant Week was held to help restaurants during a slow time of year. This time it is to help them keep their doors open," the Chamber stated in a press release.

Specials that each restaurant will offer during the week are featured on stjrestaurantweek.com

Sunny and warm weather is set to continue for this week with above average temperatures every day. Tuesday temperatures will warm into the lower 60s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will start to come from the south and stay out of the south on Wednesday pushing temperatures into the mid 60's. Winds will gusty with wind gusts up to 20 mph as we go into Thursday. Warm temperatures will stick around for the rest of the week into the weekend with temperatures topping out in the 60s or very close to that in the upper 50s. Most of this week into the week looks to stay dry and sunny.
