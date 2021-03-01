St. Joseph Restaurant Weeks aims to help local businesses during the pandemic

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) If you've been meaning to try a new take-out spot, this may be the week to do it.
St. Joseph's Restaurant Week kicks off on Tuesday and runs through March 11.
The following restaurants are participating:
- Adam's Bar and Grill
- Barbosa's
- Boudreaux's Louisiana Seafood & Steaks
- Café Belle Epoque
- Crumbly Burger
- D&G Pub & Grub
- Felix Street Gourme
- First Ward House
- Fredrick Inn
- Geneo's Pizza & Pub
- Gina's Café
- Great American Pizza
- Ground Round
- Hazel's Coffee & Roasting Company
- Hi Ho Bar & Grill
- Hoof & Horn Steakhouse
- Jake's Steakhouse
- Lean Kitchen Co.
- Lino's Pizza
- Luna's Fine Dining
- Magoon's Delicatessen
- Murphy's Smokin Meats & Catering
- Norty's Bar & Grill
- Pie Five
- Pronto Café
- Rib Crib
- Room 108
- Simple Simon's Pizza
- St. Jo Frontier Casino
- The Ugly Duck
- Vanzino's BBQ
Participating restaurants will offer carry-out or delivery options along with special deals.
St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce said the promotion will help boost businesses during the pandemic.
"St. Joseph's first Restaurant Week was in 2020, just before the pandemic caused shut downs. Last year Restaurant Week was held to help restaurants during a slow time of year. This time it is to help them keep their doors open," the Chamber stated in a press release.
Specials that each restaurant will offer during the week are featured on stjrestaurantweek.com