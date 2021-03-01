St. Joseph Restaurant Weeks aims to help local businesses during the pandemic

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) If you've been meaning to try a new take-out spot, this may be the week to do it.

St. Joseph's Restaurant Week kicks off on Tuesday and runs through March 11.

The following restaurants are participating: Adam's Bar and Grill

Barbosa's

Boudreaux's Louisiana Seafood & Steaks

Café Belle Epoque

Crumbly Burger

D&G Pub & Grub

Felix Street Gourme

First Ward House

Fredrick Inn

Geneo's Pizza & Pub

Gina's Café

Great American Pizza

Ground Round

Hazel's Coffee & Roasting Company

Hi Ho Bar & Grill

Hoof & Horn Steakhouse

Jake's Steakhouse

Lean Kitchen Co.

Lino's Pizza

Luna's Fine Dining

Magoon's Delicatessen

Murphy's Smokin Meats & Catering

Norty's Bar & Grill

Pie Five

Pronto Café

Rib Crib

Room 108

Simple Simon's Pizza

St. Jo Frontier Casino

The Ugly Duck

Vanzino's BBQ

Participating restaurants will offer carry-out or delivery options along with special deals.

St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce said the promotion will help boost businesses during the pandemic.

"St. Joseph's first Restaurant Week was in 2020, just before the pandemic caused shut downs. Last year Restaurant Week was held to help restaurants during a slow time of year. This time it is to help them keep their doors open," the Chamber stated in a press release.

Specials that each restaurant will offer during the week are featured on stjrestaurantweek.com