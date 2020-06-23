Clear

St. Joseph Safety Town canceled

The safety program for kids has been a summer staple since 1978.

Posted: Jun 23, 2020 10:40 PM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph's annual safety town has been canceled for 2020.

The safety program for kids has been a summer staple since 1978.

Part of the problem this year was the St. Joseph School District closing all their facilities for the summer, including the Keatley Center, which is where Safety Town was supposed to be held.

“Right away we lost our location and as children began to stay home and school was canceled, we knew that there would be no way that registrations would work and the program wouldn’t fill,” Executive Director of the St. Joseph Health and Safety Council said.

In addition to field trips to fire departments and visits from other first responders, organizers of Safety Town used to set up a miniature city in a school gym where kids learn about traffic safety and a range of 40 other safety-related issues.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 66°
Maryville
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 67°
Savannah
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 66°
Cameron
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 66°
Fairfax
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 68°
A beautiful day across much of northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. We will have just a few clouds otherwise across the area and temperatures will be below normal for much of your Tuesday and Tuesday night.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

   
 
 

Most Popular Stories