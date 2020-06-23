St. Joseph Safety Town canceled

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph's annual safety town has been canceled for 2020.

The safety program for kids has been a summer staple since 1978.

Part of the problem this year was the St. Joseph School District closing all their facilities for the summer, including the Keatley Center, which is where Safety Town was supposed to be held.

“Right away we lost our location and as children began to stay home and school was canceled, we knew that there would be no way that registrations would work and the program wouldn’t fill,” Executive Director of the St. Joseph Health and Safety Council said.

In addition to field trips to fire departments and visits from other first responders, organizers of Safety Town used to set up a miniature city in a school gym where kids learn about traffic safety and a range of 40 other safety-related issues.