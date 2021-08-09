St. Joseph School District Board votes in favor of mask mandate

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph School District Board of Education voted 5 to 1 in favor of an indoor mask mandate for all students and staff for the new school year.

Board member Rick Gilmore cast the lone 'no' vote. Board member Kenneth Reeder abstained.

The decision came after the board met Monday morning to discuss the mandate, which requires all students, faculty and staff to wear masks while in classrooms.

The mask mandate is set to go into effect on the first day of school, which is Monday, August 23.

The CDC has issued guidance recommending universal indoor masking for school students and staff members, as well as social distancing in classrooms due to rising Delta variant cases.