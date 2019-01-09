Clear

St. Joseph School District: Levy discussed at board work session

The St. Joseph School Board discussed how to present taxpayers with a levy they will approve during a work session Tuesday.

Posted: Jan. 8, 2019 11:31 PM
Posted By: Madeline McClain

Tuesday afternoon, board members and district officials discussed ballot language for a tax measure voters would support on the April ballot.

Superintendent Doug Van Zyl said if they simplify the message, people will realize the district is not asking for the moon.

"I think we are just going to be as straight forward and upfront as we can be," Van Zyl said. "It's just money that will help us operate on a regular basis for the next couple of years."

The last request SJSD put to taxpayers failed by a 72 percent to 28 percent margin in 2016. District Administrators said the last campaign didn't communicate how money would be spent through concrete examples and they think that is important for taxpayers to have.

If the board decides to put a tax levy on the April ballot, the full board must approve ballot language before January 22.

District officials also discussed inefficiencies and whether the board is interested in looking at cutting transportation costs.


