St. Joseph School District announces school closure through April 24

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph School District has announced it will remain closed through April 24, 2020 in response to continued efforts to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
The decision, a measure taken to protect our students, staff and their families, aligns with the social distancing recommendations from the CDC and public health officials. Although the City of St. Joseph’s “shelter in place” order allows for exceptions for entities that provide education, the district believes it is in the best interest of our school families and the community to maximize efforts to prevent the spread of the virus.
The district has plans in place to allow school district employees to continue the important work they are doing to feed students and provide academic opportunities.
