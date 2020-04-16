St. Joseph School District assessing budgets for next school year

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) While the ongoing statewide coronavirus shutdown has created challenges for students and schools, there is a small silver lining.

The St. Joseph School District has saved money for this fiscal year with no big light, heating or cooling bills that the district had already budgeted before the pandemic.

However, assistant superintendent Gabe Edgar says they are anticipating state officials to cut funding to education next year and some tough decisions may be coming.

"Now we have identified some positions that are part-time or less than part-time and we have a board meeting coming up on the 27th and I think some of those conversations will probably happen but at this point no cuts have been made," Edgar said.

The district is anticipating local school funding will take a hit next year because of the financial impact COVID-19 has had on property and sales taxes.