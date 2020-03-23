Clear
BREAKING NEWS Coronavirus: Missouri state prison inmate positive for COVID-19 Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

St. Joseph School District begins 'grab and go' meal program for students

With students now out of school in St. Joseph, the district wanted to ensure that no student did not go hungry during the coronavirus shutdown.

Posted: Mar 23, 2020 7:41 PM
Updated: Mar 23, 2020 7:45 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

Grab and go meals will be offered starting Monday, March 23 through April 3 from 7:30 am to 8:45 am and 11:30 am to 12:45 pm.

Meals can be picked up at Benton, Central, Lafayette, Carden Park, Coleman and Oak Grove.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 45°
Maryville
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 44°
Savannah
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 45°
Cameron
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 43°
Fairfax
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 45°
We are watching another disturbance that will be giving us a good chance for rain and maybe a few thunderstorms as we go into your Tuesday morning and afternoon. A good looking Wednesday with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories