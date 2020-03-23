Grab and go meals will be offered starting Monday, March 23 through April 3 from 7:30 am to 8:45 am and 11:30 am to 12:45 pm.
Meals can be picked up at Benton, Central, Lafayette, Carden Park, Coleman and Oak Grove.
Related Content
- St. Joseph School District begins 'grab and go' meal program for students
- St. Joseph School District offering meals for students during shutdown
- St. Joseph School District Fights the Flu
- St. Joseph School District Announces New Superintendent
- St. Joseph School District reworks budget
- Shop St. Joseph Program Kicks Off, $10,000 Grand Prize up for Grabs
- Summer school enrollment increases for St. Joseph School District
- CyberPatriots education and competition program coming to St. Joseph School District
- St. Joseph School District Sees Increase in ACT Scores
- St. Joseph School District Goes Through Rough 2017
Scroll for more content...