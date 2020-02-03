St. Joseph School District cancels classes Wednesday for Chiefs Super Bowl parade

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Following the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory on Sunday, schools in St. Joseph announced they will cancel classes on Wednesday to allow students and staff to enjoy the victory parade in Kansas City.

Districts that have announced that classes are canceled include Bishop LeBlond High School and St. Joseph Public Schools.

The parade is scheduled for 11:30 a.m Wednesday in downtown Kansas City with the exact route to be announced Tuesday, officials said.

Shortly after the parade, a victory rally will be held at 1:30 p.m. at Union Station.

The St. Joseph School District said evening activities will be held as scheduled. District officials said the day will count against the built-in weather hours.

SJPD based its decision on concerns there will not be enough substitute teachers to cover classrooms, officials said.

“In 2015 when the Royals won the World Series, more than 200 employees were absent the day of the parade. Similarly, we have already received feedback from staff and parents stating they plan to be absent from school on Wednesday to either attend the parade in person or watch on television,” according to a statement from the school district.