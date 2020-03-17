St. Joseph School District closing through April 3 amid coronavirus concerns

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph School District announced on Tuesday it will close all schools through April 3 due to growing concerns over the coronavirus.

The closure applies all SJSD schools, extra-curricular activities and practices, Adult Education and Literacy, Hillyard Technical Center and early childhood programs.

"After much discussion and consideration, the St. Joseph School District will remain closed through April 3, 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic," the district said in a message to families and staff. "We recognize that this decision will have a wide-reaching impact on many people, so we are developing plans to support our community during this time."

School buildings will undergo deep cleanings during the closure.

"It is important to remember that the goal of a school closure is to lessen the impact of the virus. We ask that staff, families and community members follow the guidance of the CDC and Buchanan County Health Department. The CDC recommends the best way to stop the spread in a community is to limit exposure to others. We encourage the community to continue hand washing and follow other recommendations from the CDC about how to avoid the spread of illness," the district said.

The district also released additional information about the closure:

• Students are on spring break through March 20, and will not return to school on March 23 as previously scheduled.

• All schools will be closed through Friday, April 3.

• Parents will receive additional information about educational opportunities for our students in the coming days.

• Arrangements are being made to provide food to students who may experience food insecurity during this time. More details will be available soon.

• Altice has announced assistance for qualifying households with K-12 and/or college students who may be displaced due to school closures and who do not currently have home internet access. Additional information is available here.

• Information will be forthcoming about how parents can secure their child's medication from our nurses' offices.

• We value our employees and realize there are a lot of questions about the impact of this closure on staff. Additional information will be shared later this week on the district’s plans to meet the needs of staff and students during this challenging time.