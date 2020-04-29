Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

St. Joseph School District considers in-person graduation ceremonies for the summer

The virtual ceremonies shared Tuesday will still take place as planned in May.

Posted: Apr 29, 2020 2:17 PM
Updated: Apr 29, 2020 2:17 PM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph School District superintendent Dr. Doug Van Zyl met with student leaders Wednesday morning to discuss the district’s graduation plans.

The St. Joseph School District now has two dates scheduled for potential in-person graduation ceremonies at each high school.

  • The first date is June 27, 2020
  • The back-up date is July 25, 2020

The district said details are not yet finalized but updates will be shared as the situation evolves. The virtual ceremonies shared Tuesday will still take place as planned in May.

The full update and message from Dr. Van Zyl has been posted here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 70°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 70°
Savannah
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 70°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 67°
Fairfax
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 69°
We had very windy day across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Wednesday. The winds were out of the northwest at 25 to 40 mph and temperatures were a little bit cooler on Wednesday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories