(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph School District superintendent Dr. Doug Van Zyl met with student leaders Wednesday morning to discuss the district’s graduation plans.
The St. Joseph School District now has two dates scheduled for potential in-person graduation ceremonies at each high school.
- The first date is June 27, 2020
- The back-up date is July 25, 2020
The district said details are not yet finalized but updates will be shared as the situation evolves. The virtual ceremonies shared Tuesday will still take place as planned in May.
The full update and message from Dr. Van Zyl has been posted here.
Related Content
- St. Joseph School District considers in-person graduation ceremonies for the summer
- Summer school enrollment increases for St. Joseph School District
- St. Joseph School District Fights the Flu
- St. Joseph School District Announces New Superintendent
- St. Joseph School District reworks budget
- St. Joseph School District will hold virtual graduation for Class of 2020
- St. Joseph School District announces school closure through April 24
- St. Joseph School District assessing budgets for next school year
- St. Joseph School District Sees Increase in ACT Scores
- St. Joseph School District Goes Through Rough 2017
Scroll for more content...