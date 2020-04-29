St. Joseph School District considers in-person graduation ceremonies for the summer

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph School District superintendent Dr. Doug Van Zyl met with student leaders Wednesday morning to discuss the district’s graduation plans.

The St. Joseph School District now has two dates scheduled for potential in-person graduation ceremonies at each high school.

The first date is June 27, 2020

The back-up date is July 25, 2020

The district said details are not yet finalized but updates will be shared as the situation evolves. The virtual ceremonies shared Tuesday will still take place as planned in May.

The full update and message from Dr. Van Zyl has been posted here.