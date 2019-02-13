Clear
St. Joseph School District dismissing early due to possible icy weather

All evening activities and adult education classes are canceled as well.

Posted: Feb. 11, 2019 11:07 AM
Updated: Feb. 11, 2019 11:28 AM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph School District is calling class off early Monday due to possible icy weather.

The district announced it will dismiss class two hours early.

All evening activities and adult education classes are canceled as well.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until midnight Tuesday for northwest Missouri.

The dry and sunny conditions are expected once again for your Wednesday and into Valentine's Day on Thursday. High pressure will build in to our south for Wednesday, allowing our winds to change to the south-southeast, ushering in warmer air. Temperatures will go back up to above average in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.
