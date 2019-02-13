St. Joseph School District dismissing early due to possible icy weather

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph School District is calling class off early Monday due to possible icy weather.
The district announced it will dismiss class two hours early.
All evening activities and adult education classes are canceled as well.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until midnight Tuesday for northwest Missouri.
