The St. Joseph School District will dismiss two hours early Friday due to the threat of inclement weather.
All evening activities are canceled as well.
The forecast calls for chances of a wintry mix of rain, sleet and snow to begin during the afternoon hours with 3 to 6 inches of snow possible by Saturday morning.
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from 6 p.m. Friday to 6 p.m. Saturday.
Click here to view closings.
Related Content
- St. Joseph School District dismissing two hours early due to winter storm forecast
- St. Joseph School District dismissing early due to possible icy weather
- SJSD to dismiss early Friday due to impending winter storm
- SJSD will dismiss classes 2 hours early Tuesday due to impending winter storm
- SJSD to dismiss 1 hour early Wednesday due to weather
- St. Joseph Kmart closing early Sunday due to snow storm
- St. Joseph School Year Extended Due to Winter Weather
- St. Joseph School District Fights the Flu
- St. Joseph School District Announces New Superintendent
- St. Joseph School District reworks budget
Scroll for more content...