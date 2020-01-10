St. Joseph School District dismissing two hours early due to winter storm forecast

The St. Joseph School District will dismiss two hours early Friday due to the threat of inclement weather.

All evening activities are canceled as well.

The forecast calls for chances of a wintry mix of rain, sleet and snow to begin during the afternoon hours with 3 to 6 inches of snow possible by Saturday morning.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from 6 p.m. Friday to 6 p.m. Saturday.

