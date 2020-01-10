Clear
St. Joseph School District dismissing two hours early due to winter storm forecast

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from 6 p.m. Friday to 6 p.m. Saturday.

The St. Joseph School District will dismiss two hours early Friday due to the threat of inclement weather.

All evening activities are canceled as well.

The forecast calls for chances of a wintry mix of rain, sleet and snow to begin during the afternoon hours with 3 to 6 inches of snow possible by Saturday morning. 

A strong cold front will start to make its way into northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Friday. We will start to see our chances for rain and snow start as we head into the late afternoon hours of your Friday. The snow will start to pick up as we go into Saturday morning with 2-4 inches of snow possible across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Heavier snow amounts will be to the northeast and south of St. Joseph.
