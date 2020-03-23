Clear
BREAKING NEWS First presumptive positive case of coronavirus reported in Clinton County Full Story
BREAKING NEWS City of St. Joseph to issue shelter-in-place ordinance 12:01 a.m. Tuesday Full Story
St. Joseph School District offering meals for students during shutdown

Grab and go meals will be offered starting Monday, March 23 through April 3 at Benton, Central, Lafayette, Carden Park, Coleman and Oak Grove.

Posted: Mar 23, 2020 8:41 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

Grab and go meals will be offered starting Monday, March 23 through April 3 from 7:30 am to 8:45 am and 11:30 am to 12:45 pm.

Meals can be picked up at Benton, Central, Lafayette, Carden Park, Coleman and Oak Grove.

After a warm and sunny Saturday was have rain chances moving in across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri for Sunday. Sunday we will see a good chance for rain across much of the area. As we start next week we will start to warm up just a little with a few chances for rain and highs in the mid to upper 50s.
