St. Joseph School District offering meals for students during shutdown

Grab and go meals will be offered starting Monday, March 23 through April 3 from 7:30 am to 8:45 am and 11:30 am to 12:45 pm.
Meals can be picked up at Benton, Central, Lafayette, Carden Park, Coleman and Oak Grove.
