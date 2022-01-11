St. Joseph School District pauses test-to-stay

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The statewide shortage of tests is being felt in every corner of our community.

Last week, local pharmacies were having trouble keeping them stocked.

Now, it is affecting local school districts.

The St. Joseph School District's test-to-stay program is less than a month old.

"We were doing really well. I think we had done over 200-and-some-tests by Christmas break,” Maria Burnham, Coordinator of Nursing Services for the St. Joseph School District said.

But now the program is on ice due to a shortage of tests.

“All the tests that we use for this come from the state which come from the federal so they told us just Friday that we are to limit what tests we do have to sick staff and student so I guess throughout the state we are pausing for this moment our test to stay," Burnham said.

The district's head nurse Maria Burnham says prior to the pause, the program had been working well.

Students were testing more and quarantining less.

"Most of our kids were negative. We caught a few positive kiddos in that,” Burnham said.

That's why she wants district parents to know this is only temporary.

When the state and schools can get their hands on more supplies, the program will be up and running again.

“It is a tough situation for school staff throughout the state just being torn not knowing what to do. You followed one path and we've all tried to pivot through the last couple of years and we are. It's just all very confusing not just to parents and staff but to everyone,” Burnham said.

She says her staff is rolling with the latest pandemic punches and she hopes parents will too.

“It's just a tough time for all of us so the kinder we can be the better off we'll be and I know that sounds silly but I'll tell you what I always tell you,” Burnham said.

She also asks that we take care of ourselves by getting fresh air, balanced meals, plenty of water, and staying home if we are sick or show symptoms.

According to the St. Joseph School District's latest Covid numbers, there are 70 kids and 4 teachers who have tested positive for the virus.

51 students and two staff in quarantine.